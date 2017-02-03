Rugby council rents in line for a cut

Rugby Borough Council rents are set to drop by one per cent from April. This would see average weekly rents reduce from £84.06 per week to £83.22 per week, with service charges set to stay roughly the same.

Further proposals being put forward include heating upgrades for around 230 properties, new bathrooms in around 110 properties and new kitchens for around 220 properties.

More than 1,000 tenants will also see their homes installed with new double glazing and more secure composite front doors.

RBC also aims to buy 12 properties on the open market to rent to council tenants, reinvesting in housing where properties have been bought under the Right to Buy.

To fund the proposals, RBC said it will have to reduce its maintenance and management costs by around £500,000 per year.

Cllr Leigh Hunt, portfolio holder for communities and homes, said: “Tenants will be pleased to hear that we are planning to reduce rents by a further one per cent next year, and that we still intend to invest in our homes.”

The proposals are set to be approved on February 7.