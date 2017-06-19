Rugby council warns people to resist open water swimming

Residents have been warned by Rugby Borough Council to keep out of open water as temperatures continue to soar to avoid cold shock.

The council wants residents to resist the urge to swim in the canal or at Newbold Quarry as it can put them, or others, in danger.

Portfolio holder for the environment and public realm Cllr Lisa Parker said: “We understand the temptation to cool off on a scorching hot day, but the reality is if you do this you could be putting yourself and your friends in serious danger.

“Newbold Quarry is incredibly deep in places, and the water can be freezing cold.

“Even the most experienced swimmer can get caught in obstructions or suffer cold water shock, which causes a number of deaths every year.”