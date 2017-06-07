Rugby dad comes second in final event of 2,000-mile challenge

A father running the distance between Rugby and Syria for charity came second in the last event in his monumental challenge.

Jonathan Taylor finished the 35-mile Shires and Spires ultra marathon in Northamptonshire in four hours and 44 minutes on Sunday, earning the silver medal and gold for men aged over 40.

The 41-year-old dad-of-two, of Park Road, is running 2,166 miles, the distance between his home and Aleppo, for charity War Child, raising more than £1,500.

Jon, who is a member of Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club, said he never expected to get a medal but it is something he will always treasure.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who made it possible for me: my family for their unstinting support, the guys at the club who have encouraged me and trained with me, and to everyone who has supported me on this challenge, giving me the determination and stamina to see it through,” he said.

He is well on course to hit his target, having started in September, at the Peace Festival in Leamington Spa on Father’s Day.

To donate to Jon’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jonathan-Taylor2000

