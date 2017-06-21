Rugby dad finishes ‘emotional’ 2,000-mile running challenge

A father from Rugby thanked everyone who helped him complete an ‘emotional’ 2,000-mile running challenge for charity on Sunday (June 18).

Jonathan Taylor hit his target of running 2,166 miles by Father's Day, which he started in September last year.

The 41-year-old father-of-two took on the challenge, which is the distance between Rugby and the Syrian capital Aleppo, to support people affected by the Syrian civil war.

The final stint was a relatively-short run through the countryside around Leamington, ending at the Peace Festival in the town.

"It has been an emotional journey for me," he said.

"Boiling sun, freezing rains, early mornings, aches and pains--it has all been worth it.

"A heartfelt thanks to everyone for all the support.

"Our efforts will make a big difference to some kids who have been living through hell."

To donate to Jon’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jonathan-Taylor2000.

