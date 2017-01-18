Rugby dad’s special marathon challenge

It’s always a big step up from running half marathons but Steve Richardson has a special motivation to tackle the full distance.

He is going to run the London Marathon in April in memory of his and wife Callie’s first child who died from a rare birth defect.

He will be running for Tommy’s, a cause close to their heart and will be holding an event at Rugby Golf Club on February 18 as part of the fundraising.

Steve, of Hillmorton, has run a number of half marathons but the London will be his first at the full distance.

On his Virgin Money giving page for the marathon he tells more of the family’s heartbreaking story.

He said: “I always said to myself that I would do the London Marathon and when I did, I would raise money for one special cause that is extremely close to mine and my wife’s heart.

“I am running the London Marathon in memory of our beautiful first-born daughter who was prematurely born asleep on August 30, 2012.

“Nothing could have prepared us for the news we were given during our 20- week scan. A very small lump had been found on her spine which we were initially told could be operated on at birth.

“Under further investigation and detailed scans it came to light that the lump was a sacrococcygeal teratoma, something that carries a rare birth rate of 1 in 40,000.”

They went for a further meeting with doctors looking to talk about the plan for surgery and another scan was done.

Steve added: “That scan was our last as her growth had grown at an alarming rate. Our little girl was born asleep on August 30. Imogen Grace Richardson – our sleeping angel.”

So now Steve is bidding to raise money for Tommy’s which funds research to help the prevention of pregnancy complications that lead to miscarriages, still birth and premature births.

His fundraising page is at: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/StevenRichardson7

The event at Rugby Golf Club on February 18, starts at 7pm and is £10 on the door.

Steve said: “We have a DJ, face painter, games and a raffle of which we have had some absolutely amazing prizes donated by local businesses.”

The prizes includes a signed photo of Mike Tyson, food and fitness donations and more.

The event details are on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/ 556380571226811/?ti=icl