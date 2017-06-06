Rugby dancers take to Royal Albert Hall stage in London

Talented dancers from Rugby took to London’s Royal Albert Hall stage in last week.

More than 50 students from Impact Dance performed to a captivated audience.

Haley James, who runs the school, said: “Impact Dance started in 2000 and has built up from a single class in a village hall, to dozens of classes six days a week in purpose built studios in Rugby.

“While specialising in Street Dance, Impact also offers classes in ballet, pointe, tap, musical theatre, acrobatics, contemporary dance and singing.”

Impact Dance caters for students of all ages and we have children with us from as young as 2 right up to senior citizens.

“We were very excited and proud to make our fifth appearance at the amazing and prestigious venue,” she added.

“I’d like to thank all of my pupils and their parents for their continued dedication, hard work and support and to my own family for their love and understanding. With special thanks to Shakeira Prior for her help and support in rehearsals week after week.

“My students shine like the stars they are and enjoy every single second.”

For more information on classes, telephone Hayley on (01788) 537021.