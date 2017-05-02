Rugby dog rescue desperately needs adopters after oversubscription

A popular Rugby dog rescue charity desperately needs people to adopt its dogs as it has too many after taking in a number of homeless dogs unexpectedly.

Pawprints Dog Rescue is allotted 12 dogs but has nine in emergency boarding, costing the charity £76.50 a night.

Founder Anita Twigger pleaded with anyone thinking about adoption to get in touch.

“We’re trying to find adopters for dogs that are ready to go now into new homes, we just need to find the right homes,” Anita said.

“We’ve got nine in emergency bording waiting to go in our main block, they will be sat in there until we can bring them into our site when other dogs are adopted.

“Nine dogs is not very good, it costs £8.50 a night per dog so when you’ve got nine it gets very expensive.”

Anita took in one dog after ‘the toughest call she has ever done’ where his terminally-ill owner refused to go into the hospice until his pet was looked after.

Situations like this and numerous referrals from dog wardens means the rescue centre is struggling to cope and needs adopters to take on dogs.

“It broke my heart when I took that call. It’s so sad and when you’ve got no other family to help out it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“It’s the toughest call I have ever had to take. It’s sad for the dog but it’s also sad for the owner, I hope I never have to be in that situation.”

Pawprints will be at the Old Laurentians on Lime Tree Avenue with a number of its dogs for people to meet on Saturday, May 13.

“If anyone is considering taking on a new dog please don’t buy, please go to a rescue centre,” Anita said.