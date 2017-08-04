Rugby dog vounteer battling cancer overwhelmed after head shave raises £2,390 for pup

A trustee for Pawprints Dog Rescue battling breast cancer is overwhelmed at the support she received after shaving her head to raise to money for a seriously ill puppy.

Trisha Shaw, 47, had her hair shaved off at Experience Hair Design last night (Thursday) to raise money for Julius, an eight-week-old puppy brought into Pawprints after being found abandoned in a laundry detergent box.

Trisha Shaw. NNL-160913-121314001

Mother-of-three Mrs Shaw started to lose her hair as a result of ongoing chemotherapy, so she decided to turn it into something positive.

Speaking after the hair cut, she said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of those who have donated and really moved by the support that I’ve received, through the JustGiving page, social media and personally.

“Emma at Experience Hair Design was fantastic and, with the help of Anita and my family, the experience was one that we all laughed through and I personally will look back on and feel very positive about.

“My thanks go out to everyone who has helped to raise these vital funds for Pawprints and I’m thrilled to have received photos of Julius, yesterday afternoon, showing that his condition is improving already.”

Eight-week-old Julius was seriously ill on arrival at Pawprints NNL-170308-094735001

The £2,390 raised is over twice the £1,000 target Mrs Shaw set - she said the money is enough to cover vet bills for Pawprints for a month.

Mrs Shaw is urging people to learn more about how to spot breast cancer, for more information, visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Trisha-Shaw