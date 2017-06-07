Rugby duo picked to represent UK at Invictus Games 2017

Two disabled veterans from Rugby borough will be making the nation proud as they compete for the UK at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire anaesthetist Jennifer Warren is the British team’s vice captain and will compete in cycling, swimming and athletics.

Veteran Army Major Dr Jen Warren is the UK team's vice captain for Invictus Games 2017. Photo courtesy of Help for Heroes NNL-170606-130354001

While Jaguar Land Rover’s James McGill was chosen in running, discus, golf and rowing having been selected for the 2016 Games in Orlando, as was Jennifer.

The pair were chosen from 306 hopefuls who trialled 11 sports for a place on the team.

Prince Harry met the 90-strong group of injured and sick serving and ex-military personnel representing the UK at the annual contest in September at the Tower of London for the announcement on Tuesday, May 30.

Veteran Army Major Dr Warren had a skiing accident in 2008 which means she has to use a wheelchair to get around.

Prince Harry chats to members of the UK's team for Invictus Games 2017. Photo courtesy of Help for Heroes NNL-170606-130427001

She won one gold and eight silver medals at last year’s competition and said keeping physically active is essential to her well-being.

“I have really struggled with the psychological aspects of my injury but sport keeps me calm and in control when I feel totally fed up with my situation and is a great outlet for frustration,” the Rugby Triathlon Club member said.

“Engaging in sport has made me more physically able to get out and enjoy life with my family and the demands of a very stressful job.”

James served as a Guardsman in the army for five years before being discharged in 2014 after his arm was shattered by the Taliban during a tour in 2012, leaving him with musculoskeletal and nerve damage.

Former Army Guardsman James McGill made the UK team for Invictus Games 2017. Photo courtesy of Help for Heroes NNL-170706-112330001

He hopes sport will continue to be a big part of his life as he moves forward in his recovery.

“It enables me to reclaim my identity,” he said.

“I utilise it as a means of wellbeing and maintaining links with like-minded people who have shared similar issues, and help each other through tough periods of recovery.”

James McGill at the launch for last year's UK Invictus Games team NNL-161204-094133002