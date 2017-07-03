Rugby firefighters conquer three peaks challenge

Rugby firefighters conquered three British mountains in less than a day, raising more than £800 for charity.

The seven-strong team, six of whom were from Rugby Fire Station, climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 18 hours and three minutes.

The team at Ben Nevis with a bag pipe player. Photo: Rugby Fire Station NNL-170307-164135001

That time gave them a gold medal in the Three Peaks Challenge, all in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity and the Grenfell Tower victims.

Rugby station crew commander Adrian Eyden-Wood, who was part of the team, said their legs were still aching three days later but was proud of their achievement.

“We came fourth out of 16 teams so for a team that hadn’t done it before, it was really good and we’re really pleased with that,” he said.

“It was tough because obviously we when we set ourselves the challenge, we wanted to try to push ourselves to make sure we got the fastest time.”

The team with their gold medals after completing the challenge. Photo: Rugby Fire Station NNL-170307-164122001

The team of five climbers and two drivers did Ben Nevis in Scotland first in three hours, nine minutes, before driving to Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

They climbed that in two hours and 31 minutes, starting at 5am, and headed to Snowdon in Wales, reaching the summit in an hour and 22 minutes.

Adrian set the toughest part was the final push to reach the top of Snowdon as they were all exhausted after just over 18 hours.

“The last bit was really hard and the last few steps but we’re really pleased with our achievement and we really enjoyed it,” he said.

A much-fresher looking team before setting off. Photo: Rugby Fire Station NNL-170307-164223001

One of the other teams doing the challenge on the same day was from Croydon and had tackled the Grenfell Tower fire in Kensington.

That made the Rugby and Bidford fire station team even more motivated to raise as much money as possible.

Adrian said: “We set a target of £500 so to already be on the £800 mark is realy good.

“We organised it after the Grenfell fire and everything that went on so we thought it would be apt to raise money for the families on Grenfell Tower and the Fire Fighter Charity and split the money.

“Everyone needs the support for the emotional side of it too so to raise £800 is great.”

To donate to the team’s appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/WFRS3peakschallenge