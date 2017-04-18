Rugby firefighters tackle three blazing cars and chip pan fire

Firefighters in Rugby were kept busy over the bank holiday weekend with three car fires and a blaze caused by a chip pan.

Two fire engines from Rugby were sent to Berrybanks after reports of a chip pan on fire at around 4.20pm on Sunday (April 16).

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the smoke-logged home and isolated the heat source on the cooker and extinguished the fire.

A ventilation fan was used to remove smoke from the property.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The property was fitted with working smoke alarms, giving an early warning of a fire to the residents which enabled them to escape and call the fire service quickly.

“Make sure your smoke alarms are working in your house.”

Later that day, a fire crew put out a car fire on Nelson Way, Bilton, at about 9.40pm.

Another car fire was extinguished outside a house on Victoria Avenue, New Bilton, at around 8.55pm the previous evening (Saturday, April 15).

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the blaze and cutting equipment to open the bonnet of the car to ensure it was fully extinguished.

On the same day traffic was held up on the M6 after a car fire on the southbound carriageway between junction one and two.

The fire crews used a hose reel jet while wearing breathing apparatus to put the fire out.