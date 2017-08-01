Rugby Foodbank appeals for donations as demand increases

Rugby Foodbank is appealing for donations as increases in demand mean it is distributing more food and supplies than it is receiving.

Emma Horton, Administrator for Rugby Foodbank, said demand from May to June this year has increased by 41% when compared with the same period in 2016.

She said the increase in demand has escalated over the summer because children who usually receive free school meals are not receiving them over the holidays.

Tinned vegetables, long-life milk and toiletries are among the items most needed by the foodbank.

To make a donation, or for more information, visit rugby.foodbank.org.uk