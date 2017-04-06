Rugby High writers thrive in Yorkshire

The roll-call of writers who have been inspired by the Arvon Foundation includes many famous names, so great things could now be in store for a group from Rugby High School.

Head of English Olga Dermott-Bond, and pupils Ruby Murphy, Lucy Tiller, Rachel Coates and Ella Roberts recently went on a week-long creative writing residential course in Yorkshire, the prize awarded to Lucy, who came first in the Key Stage Five First Story national writing competition.

There were two professional writers in residence, Adam Z Robinson and Caroline Bird and the group created a poetry anthology, edited by Ella, with the foreword written by Rachel. They also visited Heptonstall, where Sylvia Plath is buried.

Lucy said: “The week was really inspirational and I got so many new ideas for my writing.

“Together we wrote some interesting and original pieces.”