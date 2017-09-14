Rugby in Bloom bags Gold Award

Rugby has won a Gold Award in the Heart of England Bloom Awards with a Sir Frank Whittle theme.

Members of Rugby in Bloom were joined by 180 delegates from various towns, villages and cities gathered at Warwick Castle on Thursday (September 14) night to hear the results.

Newcastle-under-Lyme beat Rugby to become the winner of the small city category.

Judges evaluating Rugby were shown Caldecott Park, Rugby School, Rugby Hall of Fame and were welcomed by staff and pupils at Brownsover School.

The judges were particularly impressed with floral displays at Caldecott Park, the planting and grounds at Brownsover and Rugby Schools - among other things.

Areas for improvement included grubby bins at Caldecott Park, some weed growth and minimal litter in some areas.

Judges also said they would have liked to have had the chance to meet members of the diverse ethnic communities involved in the project.

President of Heart of England in Bloom Les Goodman said: “The judges are well aware of the hard work, commitment and enthusiasm that go into an entry.

"There is no doubt that the Heart of England campaign gives communities across the West Midlands and Gloucestershire a chance to improve the area in which they live through wonderful floral displays, environmental projects and community participation”.