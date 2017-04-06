Rugby jeweller needs your help to win award

A Rugby jewellery design student is calling on the community to help her win a prestigious award after making the final shortlist.

Kate Hadden is one of the 15 finalists for the Ingle & Rhode 2017 Fairtrade Gold Design Awards after competing against more than 100 budding designers.

The 20-year-old undergraduate, who is studying jewellery and silversmithing design for industry at Birmingham City University, needs Rugby to get behind her.

“The Fairtrade Gold Awards has been an amazing opportunity for me and given me the confidence to believe in myself and my career,” she said.

“The exposure this opportunity has provided is outstanding and it’s a great thing to include on my CV for when I have finished studying and looking for employment.”

The winner in three categories – apprentices and students in further education, undergraduates, and postgraduates and early careers – will be decided by a public vote, which closes on April 23.

A judging panel will then pick the overall winner who will have their design made in Fairtrade gold by ethical jewellers Ingle & Rhode, to be auctioned in aid of the Fairtrade Foundation.

Ingle & Rhode co-founder Tim Ingle said: “We have seen some incredible talent throughout this process, and it was really tough to choose the finalists.

“They are the future of our industry, and these awards have been created to help provide them with a platform to publicise and promote their talent.

“We wish all 15 finalists the best of luck.”

Fairtrade gold provides small-scale miners and their communities in developing countries the opportunity for better living and working conditions.

This award aims to raise awareness of Fairtrade gold amongst jewellery students, apprentices and those early in their jewellery careers.

Ingle & Rhode will announce the winners of each of the three categories, as well as the overall winner, on April 25.

To vote, visit www.ingleandrhode.co.uk/awards/2017-finalists.