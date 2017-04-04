Rugby joiner stars on DIY SOS for family’s home makeover

A Rugby joiner volunteered his services to help transform the home of a family with a disabled daughter.

Darren Webb, an employee at Stepnell, was featured in the BBC One series DIY SOS: The Big Build.

He wanted to do something to help improve life for Chloe Print Lambert and her family.

Chloe, 20, who has Aspergers and mastocytosis as well as other debilitating diseases, struggled to get around and access everyday items in the home.

She is reliant on a specialist wheelchair to get around as she has no use of her legs.

Darren volunteered as a design carpenter and was tasked with the job of helping the project team make two units as part of an accessible craft area for Chloe to house her art materials.

He also helped with the design and build of a bespoke Welsh dresser to accommodate a microwave and a fridge.

Other works to the property included the remodelling of the entire downstairs area to make it open plan, including the installation of a hoist and remote controlled doors to help Chloe to move around.

The entire remodelling was completed within nine days.

Darren said: “This was quite an emotional experience and I was really proud to be part of this local project.

“I’m a father to two young children and it really meant a lot to me to be able to contribute to giving Chloe a space where she can have some independence and enjoy being a part of the family.”

Chloe, who cannot eat or drink, and receives all her nutrition and medication via a line into her heart and another into her small bowel, said: “I was a very independent teenager, I would just always be doing something and I wasn’t the sort of person to just at home doing nothing.”

But two years ago her condition took a turn for the worse.

Before the makeover, Chloe, who lives in Bidford, said: “It’s like I’m stuck in these four walls. It’s very difficult, it was like a cell.

“I just want some space to call my own.”

When she saw the transformation, the former Stratford Girls’ Grammar School pupil said: “I cannot put into words how life changing this is and what it means to us.”

The episode of DIY SOS is now available to view on BBC iPlayer.