Rugby Labour campaigns against rail fare rises

Labour Party campaigners gathered outside Rugby railway station on Tuesday to hand out more than 400 leaflets about fare rises to commuters.

It was part of Labour’s National Campaign Day on rail fares.

It claims since the Conservatives came to power, fares are up 27 per cent (three times faster than wages in the same period).

The leaflets given to Rugby’s rail users included details of Labour’s plans to bring railways into public ownership, keep fares down and put passengers before profit.

County Council candidate for Hillmorton, Jim Ellis, said: “UK commuters spend at least 2.5 times as much on train fares as their EU counterparts. We need to think differently – we need a more joined-up transport system of travel that puts money back into workers’ pockets.”