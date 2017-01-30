Rugby Labour puts spotlight on social care

Rugby Labour Party launched a campaign in the town centre recently urging people to write to their county councillors asking them to give social care the funding it needs.

In what is a county council election year, the campaign will highlight the Labour claim that under the Tories the NHS and social care are underfunded and understaffed.

County councillor Maggie O’Rourke (Lawford and New Bilton) said: “The Tories have cut £4.6 billion from social care budgets leaving some of the most vulnerable without the care and support they both need and deserve.”

Chair of the county’s adult health and social care committee, Cllr Alan Webb, said: “We are now seeing worrying national trends in the NHS with waiting lists at around 3.9 million, patients waiting for hours on trolleys or in ambulances and people having their operations cancelled because there are no hospital beds available.”