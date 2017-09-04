Rugby “legend” Weston loses fight against cancer

Tributes have been paid to Rugby “legend” Weston Gamble who has lost his battle with cancer.

Barbados-born James, known as Weston, died aged 86 from colon cancer on August 16.

Weston with Arren.

He was a popular member of the community who made a big impact on the town and its nightlife.

Rugby man Dave Hutton saw Weston as a second father.

He said: “Weston worked at the Swiss Cottage in Daventry and later opened the night club Duane’s in Rugby which later changed to Dickybows, next to St Andrew’s Church.

“Later in life Weston had a hotel in Warwick and moved on to run the Halfway House in Crick with his partner, Resh, before buying the Imperial Hotel in Oxford Street, Rugby.”

Dave said the Imperial was run down when Weston took over.

“The Imp was a massive hub for the community and surrounding areas,” he said.

“Weston did so much to improve the hotel, converting outside barns into extra rooms and making the garden area a lovely place to be with friends.”

“He was responsible for offering different generations - often from the same family - a hub of such massive community spirit.”

Poignantly, the pub which meant so much to Weston was bullzoed the same week he died.

He described Westson as a “true gentleman” who would help anyone.

Dave added: “He selflessly passed on his culinary and business skills to many people and was always dressed impeccably and loved the fine things in life.”

Another close friend, Arren Thomas, said: “My family met Weston in the 1970s, so I’ve known him most my life.

“I worked alongside him in the kitchen and in the bar.”

He said Weston was well-respected and would do anything to help anyone.

“My daughter Leigha was very fond of Weston as in later years he lived with us at the family home.

“He will be sadly missed by all.”

Weston’s funeral will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby, September 14 at 3pm, followed by a wake at Hillmorton Manor hotel.

Dave and Arren would like to thank the owner Michael Quigley for his support.

Weston’s ashes will be scattered in Barbados.

For more funeral details, contact tCo-operative Funeralcare, on (01788) 576099.