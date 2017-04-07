Rugby Library hosts vital checks

If you want to see if you are at a risk of having a stroke, you can get your blood pressure checked tomorrow, Saturday morning.

A spokesman for The Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore said: “High blood pressure is a contributing factor in around half of strokes in England.

“The club has a team of medical professionals organised to be at the Library tomorrow, Saturday, morning, April 8,between 10am and 2pm.

“All private and confidential, and it could just avoid you having a stroke.”

This an annual event which has alerted lots of people of all ages, who perhaps had not seen a doctor for a while, that they were at risk of having a stroke.

The spokesman added: “Let your friends know and help them avoid becoming suddenly very ill!”