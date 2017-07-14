Rugby Local Plan submitted to government for inspection

Rugby’s draft plan for housing and business development to 2031 is one step closer to being set in stone as the council has submitted it for inspection by the government.

The Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government will now appoint an inspector to examine Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan

Their task is to establish whether the Local Plan is ‘sound’, taking into consideration representations made during previous public consultation, ahead of another public review.

Portfolio holder for growth and investment Cllr Heather Timms said: “Submitting the Rugby Borough Local Plan to the Secretary of State is a significant step towards delivering planned, sustainable growth with the supporting schools, roads and other infrastructure that we need.

“It also places us in a stronger position when dealing with unplanned speculative development.

“If the inspector agrees the plan is sound, we hope to bring it before the council to adopt in spring 2018.”

To assist the inspector, a programme officer has also been appointed. All correspondence relating to the examination should be via them.

Finding sites throughout the borough to deliver 12,400 homes by 2031, the plan also allocates 110 hectares of employment land and more than 8000 square meters of retail space.

The accompanying infrastructure delivery plan identifies additional facilities at the Hospital of St Cross, primary and secondary schools, doctors surgeries, and highway improvements,.

The plan is the product of years of detailed work, including reports, studies and wide-reaching consultation on issues including housing numbers, growth distribution and site options.

The draft plan was agreed at a council meeting at the Benn Hall last month, which includes the controversial Lodge Farm proposal after an amendment to remove it was narrowly defeated.

All information relating to the public examination, the inspector and the programme office will be published at www.rugby.gov.uk/localplan as it becomes available.