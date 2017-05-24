Rugby man and his accomplice jailed for One Stop robbery

Two men have been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of robbing the One Stop on Hillmorton Road in Rugby on November 15 last year.

Daniel Christopher Bale, aged 30, of Avon Industrial Estate, Rugby, and Dominic Trevor Williams, aged 32, of no fixed abode, entered the store at around 6.30am with their faces covered.

They threatened a member of staff before ransacking the store, using a hammer to open locked draws.

They were arrested the following day.

Bale and Williams had denied the allegation but were found guilty yesterday (Tuesday May 23) at Warwick Crown Court.

Bale was sentenced to six years in prison and Williams to seven years six months in prison.

Det Sgt Ollie Deakin said: “Bale and Williams’ actions were extremely traumatic for the staff involved. We’re pleased that the sentence reflects the severity of the offence and hope that it acts as a deterrent to others.”

Williams was found not guilty of robbing Madden’s newsagent on Hillmorton Road on 13 November 2016.

A 24-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation was found not guilty of handling stolen goods.