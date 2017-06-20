Rugby man and woman jailed for drugs offences after cannabis factory raid

A man and a woman from Rugby who were involved in the production of Cannabis have been jailed.

After a trail at Warwick Crown Court, Damon Edwards, 30, of Buchanan Road, was found guilty of two counts of production of Cannabis and offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act while Kerrianne Cole, 40 and previously of Round Gardens was found guilty of one count of production of Cannabis.

Edwards was sentenced to three years in prison and Cole was sentenced to one year and eight month in prison.

On April 28 2016 officers from the Offender Management Unit executed a warrant at a property in Buchanan Road in Rugby, where they discovered cannabis along with other drug related paraphernalia, and cash to the value of £3,800.

This action then highlighted another property in Thomson Close Rugby that was linked to Edwards and Cole. When police raided this house they discovered the property had been turned into a Cannabis factory that contained 71 plants that had a potential street value of £28,000.

Det Con Gary Hammond of Rugby Police said: “I hope this case sends a strong message to people in the Warwickshire community that we will not tolerate drug dealing and we will also not allow properties to be used for the production of Cannabis.

“Thankfully, these drugs never made it onto the street and they have been destroyed. Warwickshire Police are dedicated to tackling drug supply in the community but we always need the help of local residents.

“I would ask anyone who may know where drugs are being supplied or produced to call us as soon as possible.”