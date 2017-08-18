Rugby man braves shave to thank Macmillan

Have your say

Brave Rugby man Paul Crowther is saying goodbye to his hair to help Macmillan Cancer Support.

He will Brave the Shave at The Copper Tree, 3 Chapel Street, Rugby, on August 30, at 2pm.

Paul is appealing for donations - however big or small - to support the stunt.

He said: “This is about giving something back to an amazing charity.

“Macillan were great when someone close to me had cancer. Luckily they were given the all clear, but the support they gave was brilliant.”

Supporters are invited to the shave with donations.

“I hope to see lots of people there,” added Paul.