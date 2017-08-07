Rugby man charged after machete incident in town

A Rugby man has been charged with threatening people with a machete after an alleged incident in the town on Saturday morning.

Paul Andrew Turner, 44, of Pinfold Street, has been charged with threatening a person with a blade, driving a motor vehicle without a license and using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

Following the incident it is alleged he got into a car and left the scene before being stopped and arrested by officers.

Turner has appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court today (Monday August 7).