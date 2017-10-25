Rugby man charged with attempted murder

A Rugby man has appeared in court facing charges of attempted murder and assault by beating after an incident in the town last week.

The incident happened at a property in Rugby on Friday October 20, where a woman in her twenties was attacked.

Daniel Szulc, 37, of Arnold Close, Rugby appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court on Monday October 23 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Monday November 20.