Rugby man charged with burglary, taking a motor vehicle without owner's consent and fraud by false representation

Police have charged a man with burglary, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and three counts of fraud by false representation.

31-year-old Kieran Redhead of Faraday Road, Rugby, appeared before Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on September 21 and was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 6.

The charges follow an incident at a property in Cave Close, Cawston, on September 19.