Rugby man charged with rape and other sexual offences against children

A 56-year-old man from Rugby has been charged with a series of historical sexual offences against children.
Douglas Roy Miller has been charged with rape of a girl aged between 13 and 15, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16, gross indecency with a girl under 16, taking an indecent photograph of a child and possession of an indecent photograph of a child.
The alleged offences were committed against three victims in Rugby in the 1990s and 2000s.
Miller will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday August 16.
