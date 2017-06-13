Rugby man first to find Blind Date as tv favourite returns

That old tv favourite Blind date is back this Saturday, with Damian, 34, from Rugby, on the opening show.

The revived show will be on Channel 5 with Paul O’Grady taking the host role made famous by his friend, the late Cilla Black.

A spokesman for the show said of our man Damian: “2017 has been a busy year for Damian: he quit his job as a prison officer, put his house up for sale and began competing in nation-wide beard competitions.

“In his pursuit for romance, Damian is looking for a pretty, naturally good-looking girl to join him on his tour of the UK.”

Lurking behind the screen will be the three suitors:

1. Lesley (34) from South-East London.

The spokesman said: “London-based e-commerce manager Lesley is straight talking, confident and funny. Her proudest moment is getting into the fashion industry and running the website for shoe designer Sophia Webster. Lesley is looking for someone kind, loyal and handsome.”

2. Cara (30) from Belfast

“Since moving from Belfast, civil servant Cara has been enjoying London night life, and is now looking for her first ‘London love’. Her ideal man is tall, broad and manly,” the spokesman said.

3. Charlotte (28) from South-West London

“Self-confessed Game of Thrones nerd Charlotte is looking for love, and ideally someone to geek out with. Charlotte is a receptionist and internet DJ from London, and enjoys burying herself in a good book during her free time,” the spokesman added.

To see who Damian picks, watch this Saturday... and then again then the following week, when we see how the date went.