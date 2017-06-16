Rugby man jailed for sexual assault of woman in 2006

A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a woman when she fell asleep at her home after they had been out drinking together.

But it was only many years later, following a further alleged incident involving Colin Jones, that his victim went to the police, Warwick Crown Court has heard.

Jones, 52, of Grizedale, Brownsover, Rugby, originally denied sexually assaulting the woman, but changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial at the court.

He was jailed for 21 months, ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years, and made subject to a restraining order banning him from having any contact with the woman.

Prosecutor Elisabeth Bussey-Jones said that in 2006 Jones went drinking with the woman in Rugby during the day, and continued drinking at her home that afternoon.

Because of the amount she had drunk, the woman, who Jones knew was vulnerable because he was aware she had previously made an attempt to take her own life, passed out for ten or 15 minutes.

While she was asleep, Jones put his hand down her trousers and touched her intimately.

He withdrew his hand when she woke, and the distressed woman shouted at him to leave, and he did so.

When he was arrested, Jones, who had been jailed for eight years for rape in 1985 after he left a man he was socialising with in a night club and went to that man’s home and raped his sleeping wife, denied the offence.

The court heard that since the incident Jones was jailed in 2010 for being concerned in the supply of drugs, and in 2015 he was jailed for five years and four months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Miss Bussey-Jones added that the fact the incident took place in the woman’s home, and that Jones knew she was vulnerable and ‘could not consent because she was unconscious at the time,’ were aggravating features.

Amy Jackson, defending, conceded: “There is no doubt that she was, and remains, someone who has been deeply affected.”

She pointed out that although Jones had only entered his plea to sexual assault on the day of his trial, it had been put forward to the prosecution in March.

But at that time it was rejected because his plea of not guilty to a further allegation had not been accepted at that time.

Miss Jackson added that at the times Jones, whose rape conviction had been when he was just 20, was addicted to alcohol and struggling to care for young children.

Jailing Jones, Judge Andrew Lockhart QC told him: “What happened to her has, in part, caused great difficulties in her life. Difficulties you were well aware of have got worse by reason of the action you took that day.

“It is said you did not know how vulnerable she was. I find that hard to accept.”