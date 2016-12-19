Rugby man wins thousands on postcode lottery

A man from Rugby has won £25,000 on the Postcode Lottery.

David Tanser, who is 48-years-old, has scooped £25,000 just one month after signing up to play the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The people’s postcode lottery is a charity lottery, where players play with their postcodes to win cash prizes, while raising money for charities.

Mr Tanser won the cash after his postcode CV22 5JY was drawn as a winner of the Street Prize on Saturday.

With just a week to go before Christmas, the retail worker was delighted with his lucky win.

He said: “I’m just so surprised to win because I only signed up to play a month ago after seeing a television advert.

“A few days before I got my cheque my car broke down, but now I don’t have to worry about the repairs - I can get a new car.

“Obviously with Christmas on the way, my partner and three step-children will be treated to some nice presents too.”

Danyl Johnson, people’s postcode lottery ambassador said: “It was a pleasure to give away £25,000 to David. Sign up to play now and you never know we could be knocking on your door very soon with a golden envelope.”

The players of the people’s postcode lottery have raised more than £161.6 million to date for charities across Great Britain and internationally.