Rugby mayor's open letter ahead of Poppy Appeal

Rugby mayor Belinda Garcia has written an open letter ahead of the launch of the Poppy Appeal on October 28.

In the letter Cllr Garcia stressed the importance of the appeal and urged residents to join her in wearing their poppies 'with pride'.

She said: "The Royal British Legion launches its Poppy Appeal on 28 October this year, this being a major source of funding for its vital work supporting the armed forces community - serving men and women, veterans, and their families.

"The council will be co-ordinating arrangements for the Remembrance Service at the Memorial Gates, Hillmorton Road, Rugby, which this year falls on Sunday, 12 November.

"The Royal British Legion was founded 96 years ago and, whilst remembrance is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the World Wars, it is also about those involved in the many conflicts since 1945 and those still fighting for the freedom we enjoy today. Reflecting this, the Royal British Legion’s campaign for 2017 encourages us to ‘Live on: To the memory of the fallen and the future of the living’.

"In addition, we also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, providing further opportunity to reflect on the service and sacrifice of the many who lost their lives in this most notorious of battles.

"Donating to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and wearing the official symbol of remembrance is greatly appreciated by those it helps – those currently serving in our armed forces, our veterans, their families and dependents.

"I would, therefore, urge everyone to join with me and wear a poppy with pride.

Councillor Mrs Belinda Garcia

Mayor of Rugby."