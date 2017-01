Two men from Rugby have been charged with drugs offences following a raid on a house in November.

James Taylor, 34, of Edgerton Close has been charged with production of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis.

Kallum Wilson, 28, and also of Edgerton Close has been charged with possession of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis.

Both men are due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Friday February 10.