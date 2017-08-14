Rugby mother’s appeal after BMX theft leaves eight-year-old son ‘devastated’

A Rugby mother is appealing for information after the theft of her eight-year-old son’s BMX from their back garden on Sunday night (August 13) has left him “absolutely devastated.”

Karen Wire said the BMX bike was given to her son, Kyle Wire, as a gift from his older sister only two weeks ago. She said: “From the size of the bike, whoever stole it knew they were stealing from a child.

“If someone needed a bike for their child that badly, if they had knocked the door I would have said they could take it and I would have bought another one for Kyle.

“Instead they stole from an eight-year-old.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference 23N7/33698C/17