Rugby mother’s appeal for information after arson attack leaves car minutes from exploding

A Rugby mother is appealing for information after an August 11 arson attack left her husband’s car minutes away from exploding and setting their home on fire.

Vicki and Scott Saunders were woken up by fire fighters banging on their door at 3.30am to find Mr Saunders’ car had been torched and was minutes away from exploding and setting fire to their Lawford Road home.

Mrs Saunders' Nissan was damaged by heat from the nearby blaze NNL-170823-114422001

Mrs Saunders said her neighbour alerted the authorities after noticing the car, which was parked just feet away from where the Saunders’ seven children were sleeping, was on fire.

She said she doesn’t want to think about what could have happened to her children, ranging from six to fifteen years old, if the fire brigade had not arrived so quickly.

The blaze left Mr Saunders’ four-month-old BMW destroyed and heat from the fire wrote-off Mrs Saunders’ car while doing severe damage to neighbours’ vehicles.

Since the incident her eight-year-old son, who was woken up by the blaze, has been suffering from nightmares and is finding it difficult to sleep.

She said : “We’re lucky it’s the school holidays.

“My eight-year-old son is scared to go to sleep because he thinks if he falls asleep the house will burn down.

“We have to soothe him to get him to sleep and we’re having to let him sleep-in every morning.

Mrs Saunders said she is desperate for whoever did it to be caught.

She said: “The main concern is we don’t know if we were targeted or they saw a nice car and decided to set fire to it.

“The police told us to nail our letter box shut in case whoever did it comes back.

“If he planned to do it, did he know there were seven young children upstairs in the house?”

CCTV shows what is believed to be the arsonist setting fire to the BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 30 of August 11.