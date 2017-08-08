Rugby MP jets off to Rwanda with 100kg of donations

Families in Rwanda are set to receive a shipment of nearly 100kg of football kit donated by residents in Rugby after Rugby MP Mark Pawsey appealed for donations.

He said: “Earlier this year I appealed for more football shirts to take Rwanda and once again, the people of Rugby have proved their generosity by donating 100kg of unused kit.

“It’s hard to overstate how much people in Rwanda enjoy playing football and many follow the English Premier League very closely, so even a previous season’s kit is really appreciated by families in Rwanda.

“I’m very grateful to DHL for offering to ship this kit out .

“Alongside football kits, there has been a kind donation of 1,000 dictionaries from Pearson which we will be taking and distributing to people in Rwanda.

“I’m also delighted that Harper Collins have donated 750 copies of ‘We Should All Be Feminists’ by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, which I hope will encourage young women in Rwanda to pursue their dreams.”

While there, Mr Pawsey will take part in business seminars to help Rwandans looking to start their own business.

He said: “I’m looking forward to lending my knowledge of the business sector to entrepreneurs in Rwanda.

This year’s trip will be the fourth time Mr Pawsey has been involved in the project.

The title, Project Umubano translates to ‘friendship’ or ‘co-operation’ in Kinyarwandan, the language spoken in Rwanda.