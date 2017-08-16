Rugby mum’s beautiful new business is blooming

A Rugby mum who has just had her second child has launched a beautiful new business.

When Jayde Beck was made redundant from her sales job, she decided to follow her real passion.

Some of Jayde's work.

The mother of two girls - Ruby and Penny, said: “After having my second daughter and being made redundant from my full time job, I really wanted to be able to stay at home with Penny, but also wanted to earn my own money.

“I’ve always loved nails and anything beauty-related so decided that I would retrain.”

Jayde, who runs the Beauty Box by Jayde, is now a fully qualified and insured mobile beauty therapist.

“I offer gel and acrylic nails, manicures and pedicures, lash lifts as well as lash enhancements, brow tinting and waxing,” she said.

Before and after...

“I also offering pamper parties for children.”

She said she is amazed how quickly the business has taken off.

“Being mobile is great for me to fit around the kids,” Jayde added.

“It’s also great for clients as the appointments fit better around their lifestyle - it’s all about flexibility.”

Jayde said although redundancy put her out her comfort zone, she is now following her dreams.

She said: “I love nails and beauty and was fortunate to have the money as part of the package to retrain with a fabulous company who came to my house, so again brilliant for me with a new baby.

“I now have a great feeling of independence again, and a sense of pride being my own boss.”

Jayde added: “I would say to other mums If you have a passion for something you can do it.”

Like Beauty Box by Jayde on Facebook or telephone 07447 303223.