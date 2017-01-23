Rugby needs your volunteering spirit!

A special event takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, for people who want to make a difference to their own and others’ lives in the year ahead.

Warwickshire CAVA (Community and Voluntary Action), based in Rugby, is inviting people to its offices to capture the enthusiasm of New Year resolutions to do something different in 2017.

It is part of its New Year, New You campaign which will see events across the county that focus on how people can help their community by volunteering.

The Rugby session is being held on Tuesday, January 24, between 10am and 2pm at 19/20 North Street, Rugby.

Volunteering co-ordinator Carol Kavanagh said: “Whether it’s giving a few hours a week, a day a month or a one- off occasion, we can help you find something that you enjoy doing, whilst you are learning new skills and meeting new people.

“Local organisations depend on volunteers and can give so much back in return.

“Our volunteers always tell me how much they get out of volunteering, whether it’s social, or learning something new, and they would recommend anyone with time to spare to come and see what we have available for them.”

If you can’t make next week’s event, you can sign up at www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering.

You can also find out more by phoning 01788 539578 or emailing: ckavanagh@wcava.org.uk