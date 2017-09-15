Rugby nursery celebrates birthday with Hawaiian theme

Staff and children at Daisykins Nursery in Rugby enjoyed a Hawaiian-themed birthday party to celebrate 15 years since it first opened.

The reception area was decorated with palm trees, along with a Hawaiian style bar and the mini bus was turned into a photo booth.

Children at the Whitehall Road nursery were encouraged to take part in different activities including a beach themed tuft spot, making their own mini fruit salads and creating their own fruit juice mocktails.

They also took part in themed activities and enjoyed fun and games in the garden before enjoying ice cream parlour or birthday cake.