Rugby performers take to stage for pure Disney magic

Performers in Rugby are urging people to get on their magic carpets and take a trip to the theatre.

Rugby’s ASH Stage Productions have been working hard to provide a dazzling performance of Disney’s award-winning, West End and Broadway smash hit musical Aladdin. is set to dazzle

The youth theatre company was granted their wish this year when they received special privileged permission by Disney themselves to perform this magical show, which is currently still running in both the West End and Broadway today.

Based on the original Disney movie, the productions features all of the famous songs from the film including, Arabian Nights, Friend Like Me, A Whole New World and many more with music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.

The cast is made up of more than 50 performers aged 7 – 17 years of age, featuring both ASH Stage Productions Junior and Senior Musical Theatre classes.

It takes place at Lutterworth College Theatre on Saturday July 15 and 16. Telephone (01788) 569718 for more.