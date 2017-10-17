Rugby police appeal after ATM theft

Detectives in Rugby are appealing for information after an ATM was stolen from Hollowell Way during the early hours of Tuesday, October 17.

Police were called to a report of people attempting to break into the cash machine at around 2.20am, when unknown offenders are believed to have broken a glass door and forced entry to the Polskie Delikatesy shop where the ATM was situated.

Anybody who heard or saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 24 of October 17 or asking for DC Sara Skinner at Rugby CID.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, where no personal details will be taken and information will not be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or get in touch via their website: crimestoppers-uk.org