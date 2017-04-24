Rugby primary school springs into action to help disadvantaged children

Children from Eastlands Primary School are appealing for people to donate unwanted backpacks and staionery items at Rotary Spring Fair in Rugby on May 1.

They are collecting for orphans and disadvantaged children as part of the international charity Mary’s Meals.

Pauline Kimber, of Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast, said “The children’s backpacks don’t have to be new, perhaps you’re replacing one with a more up to date version; we can use the old packs please.

“The stationery items can be anything that a child needs to attend school - pencils, pencil sharpeners, notebooks and crayons.”

Pauline said Eastland RotaKids will be at the spring fair in Whitehall Recreation Ground on Bank Holiday Monday.

“It would really make their day if children from the town could bring any items they can to the Rotary Hospitality Tent where they will be gratefully received.”

There will be lots of entertainment for all the family on the day.

Discounted tickets can be bought online in advance.

Visit www.rugbyspringfair.co.uk.