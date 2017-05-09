Rugby pupils invest in learning

Pupils at Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby have been cashing in on financial education lessons.

Financial education experts including Ed Flack from the not-for-profit WizeUp visited the school to work with 120 Year 9 pupils as part of a careers day.

Amanda Warde, the school’s careers education, information, advice and guidance co-ordinator, said: “The students found Ed’s session and the activities within it engaging and interactive.

“It gave them lots of useful relatable information that they found easy to understand and interesting, making the world of personal finance less daunting.”

Ed Flack said: “We had a great day with the students, delivering three sessions on the history of money, budgeting, saving and investing.

“These were certainly lively affairs with students beginning to think about the bigger picture and how these life skills might fit into their lives after school. They all had an opportunity to run their own virtual business which was really good – and very profitable.

“This was followed up by lots of questions ranging from short selling of stocks to how income tax affects savings – great questions from a great bunch. As always, our thanks go to Hinckley & Rugby who made the day possible.”

Hinckley & Rugby’s branch & agency support officer Tracey Phipps said: “Whenever WizeUp visits a local school we are very impressed with how engaged the students are and how much they take away from the sessions.

“It’s great to know they are better prepared for managing their money.”

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society regularly sponsors WizeUp’s visits to schools and colleges in its heartlands.