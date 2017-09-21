Rugby reporter goes Sober for October in memory of her Dad

People in Rugby plan to ditch the drink for the whole of October to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Rugby Advertiser communities reporter Lucie Green has signed up to Go Sober for October in memory of her Dad, who would’ve been 70 on October 11.

My favourite picture - celebrating my 18th with Mum and Dad.

She is also raising money for people with cancer to remember her close friend Dean Evans.

Lucie’s Dad, Richard Allen, died from a rare brain disease as a result of the skin cancer around his eye that he’d courageously battled for several years.

He was 58.

Lucie said: “Dad and I both enjoyed a little drink together, so I thought giving it up for a month would be a fitting 70th birthday tribute to a man who was not only my father, but my best friend and hero.”

Kind and funny - Dean Evans.

Dean died of lung cancer a year before her father’s death.

He was just 32 when he lost his fight and would’ve been approaching his 45th birthday.

“He was the funniest, kindest person you could ever meet, so I’ll be raising a glass of orange juice to them both for Macmllan.”

You can make a donation – however big or small - by going to www.gosober.org.uk/users/lucie-green