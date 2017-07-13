Rugby Rotary column - helping the community

Here’s the latest from the Rotary Clubs of Rugby.

Andrew Whiteley, on behalf of Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast, said Rugby Rotary Young Artist Exhibition runs until Saturday (July 15).

Winning golfers.

He said: “The three Rotary clubs of Rugby are presenting Rugby Rotary Young Artist Exhibition at St Andrew’s Parish Church during the Rugby Festival of Culture, which runs until Saturday from 10am until 2pm. MP Mark Pawsey will be presenting the students and successful school with their prizes and certificates on Saturday at 12.30pm. Everyone is welcome to come along to support our talented young artists in Rugby.

“Also, throughout this free exhibition we will be encouraging the public to vote for their favourite piece of art work. Art tutors and St Andrews church events organiser getting ready for the Rugby Rotary Young Artist. The prize giving is 12.30 on Saturday when Mark Pawsey will be awarding prizes to successful students and the winning school.

“The Rotary Club of Rugby held a Charity Golf Day at Lutterworth Golf Club, and raised over £1,100. On a perfect day, 52 people took part. The winning team, captained by Cliff Cooper, won with 94 points – five ahead of their nearest rivals.

“The very successful sponsored ‘Dog Walk’, organised by the Rotary Club of Rugby, raised over £1,500 for assistance dogs which help autistic children – a programme run by the charity ‘Dogs For Good’. The cheque was presented at their Good Fun Day at Stoneleigh Park.

Richard Taylor - President of the Rotary Club of Rugby, Sue Betts - President of the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast and Tony Mennell- President of the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore.

Rotary year’s presidents are pictured outside the Raglan Arms for the new Rotary year.

Sue Betts, the president of the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast said: “I look forward to the role as president of our club this year and supporting all those Rotary charities local and international we have planned for the year ahead.”

“Tony and Richard both echoed Sue’s sentiments and the three club Presidents look forward to working collectively on the towns Spring Fair next year.”