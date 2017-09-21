Rugby’s Hoskyn Centre celebrates 65th anniversary with party

A charity is celebrating 65 years of providing a safe, caring and friendly environment for people in Rugby.

An anniversary party takes place at the Hoskyn Centre, which was formed in 1942 by Dr C R Hoskyn, on Saturday (September 23)

The centre manager is Irene Moore (pictured) who was awarded the British Citizen’s Award for Services to Community in recognition of over 20 years of service to the centre.

Everyone is welcome to the party, which runs from 4pm and 8pm and features music provided by The U3A Buskers.

High tea will be served and there will be a quiz, tombola and raffle.

It takes place at Hamilton House, 12 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV21 7AB, £5 per person. Telephone (01788) 542397 for more information.