Rugby's newest school opens doors to parents

Rugby’s newest school is set to open its doors to parents this week in a series of information events ahead of the school welcoming its first children in September 2018.

Located on the Houlton housing development on the Rugby Mast site, St Gabriel’s CofE Academy will offer 30 places for reception children with additional places for older children based on demand.

The primary school will serve children between from the Houlton development, nearby villages and Rugby.

The information events will be held in the newly-completed primary school buildings, providing prospective parents and children with the chance to see inside St Gabriel’s for the first time.

Families will also be able to meet headteacher Andrew Taylor and air their questions as part of the consultation process.

Mr Taylor said: “We’re very pleased to be opening our doors and showcasing the school’s fantastic facilities, ready for our first intake in September 2018.

“These open days are a great opportunity for families to meet us, gain a sense of the environment we will provide for our pupils and hear about our passion for providing an outstanding education for every child.”

Mr Taylor said he is excited to have the chance to create a new school and establish strong links with the local community by allowing the school to be used for community activities and encouraging parents to get involved with the running of the school

Canon Linda Wainscot, director of education for the Diocese of Coventry, said: “Church of England schools welcome children of all faiths and no faith, and focus on working with families to ensure that everyone fulfils their human potential.

“We look forward to playing a significant role in the development of community at Houlton.”

To learn more see www.stgabrielshoulton.org.uk