Rugby’s Solstice Rockfest helps life-saving charity

Music-lovers in Rugby have raised £201 to help a life-saving charity.

The Solstice Rockfest was organised by Rugby Rock Club in aid of Warwickshire and Solihull Bloodbikes.

Barry Mace, who helps run the charity, said: “WSBB is a registered charity formed by a group of bikers who recognised that their passion for riding could be put to good use in the service of the local community.

“Its purpose is to provide the transport of urgently needed blood, drugs, human tissue and other medical requirements between hospitals and blood transfusion banks.”

The service has completed over 5,500 deliveries at no cost to the NHS.