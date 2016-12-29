Rugby’s sweet couple set to retire

The end of the year marks the end of an era in Rugby’s Clock Towers Shopping Centre.

Chris and Pauline Wilson will be retiring after selling sweets from their stall for more than 15 years.

The couple said: “We’ve absolutely loved our time at the centre, the community is great and we’re so pleased to have been a part of it but now we’re planning to spend lots more time with our grandkids and attending to the allotment.”

Centre manager Robin Swift said: “We’d like to wish them all the best for a well-earned rest and retirement.”

Their cart remains and anyone interested in taking it on, should contact the centre via 01788 572630.