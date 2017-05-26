Rugby Sainsbury’s raises thousands for blood bikers charity

Sainsbury’s in Rugby presented Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes with a new motorcycle bought with a £15,000 donation raised over the past 12 months by the supermarket.

The group, which delivers blood for the emergency services out of hours, was the Dunchurch Road store’s charity of the year.

Sainsbury's store manager Dom Zeall presents a member of Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes with the keys NNL-170526-165226001

Blood Bikes vice chairman Julian Sanders described the donation as a godsend as the much-needed motorbike will go straight into service.

“It’s an absolute life-saver for us, it’s a godsend so we can’t thank Sainsbury’s enough,” he said.

Store manager Dom Zeall said it was mainly down to the customers’ generosity, as well as staff organising fundraising events, that allowed them to raise so much money for the charity.

“We’re lucky that whatever charity we support, the customers are really generous, plus staff got involved with tombolas and other events,” he said.

“It’s the biggest total we have ever raised for our annual charity of the year campaign and we’re really glad we can support such a worthy cause.”